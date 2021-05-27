Cancel
New Endurance Sports Club in Saratoga

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS — University of Pennsylvania grad (’16) aims to build a community of athletes with a focus on fun. Amy Darlington has played sports her entire life. She was a member of the University of Pennsylvania’s cross country and track teams where she served as the team captain for two years. She attended Arizona State University for grad school and was on their varsity triathlon team that won the 2016 NCAA Women’s Triathlon National Championships. As a high-level athlete she noticed that some people took competing too seriously and forgot to look at the big picture. Ultimately, more often than not, she saw this actually hurt their times and performance instead of enhancing them. She always wanted to coach and create a club where the focus was on enjoying the process and having fun, not just on times and results. By doing this, she believes the times will come.

