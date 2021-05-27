Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Lamont launches 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 11 days ago

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn.) Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday launched Connecticut's 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge, an annual statewide program that encourages students to read books during the summer.

The program is coordinated by the Connecticut State Department of Education in cooperation with the Connecticut State Library to create a statewide competition to see which schools read the most books based on student population and grade level.

The governor’s office said in a statement that since the program started in 1996, students have read millions of books.

“Research indicates that children who do not read during the summer can lose reading progress made during the past school year,” Lamont said. “We want to encourage all students to read, learn and have fun with books during the summer months.”

The program provides suggested summer reading for all grades and ages, and even highlights Connecticut authors included in the lists.

The schools with the highest percentage of participating enrollment and the highest number of books read by students are recognized at the end of the summer for their accomplishments.

The summer reading school reporting form, which tallies how many books were read by students, must be completed by Nov. 1.

The governor also recognized the winners from last year’s competition, during which 9,576 students participated and read nearly 105,000 books.

The top-performing schools were:

Elementary Schools

  • Booth Free School, Regional School District 12
  • Burnham School, Regional School District 12
  • Frisbie Elementary School, Wolcott Public Schools
  • Goshen Center School, Regional School District 6
  • James Morris School, Regional School District 6
  • Lee H. Kellogg, Regional School District 1
  • Warren School, Regional School District 6
  • Washington Primary School, Regional School District 12

Middle Schools

  • Abraham Baldwin Middle School, Guilford Public Schools
  • Hillcrest Middle School, Trumbull Public Schools
  • Madison Middle School, Trumbull Public Schools
  • Tyrrell Middle School, Wolcott Public Schools
  • Westbrook Middle School, Westbrook Public Schools
  • Whisconier Middle School, Brookfield Public Schools

High Schools

  • Shelton High School, Shelton Public Schools

Unique/Private Schools

  • Talcott Mountain Academy, Avon
  • Wamogo Regional High School - Grades 7 and 8, Regional School District 6

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state's southwestern corner.

