Cruella director Craig Gillespie discussed the one scene that he cut from the film and which actor had the most alt lines. Gillespie spoke to Collider about the hit Disney movie, which left very little on the cutting room floor. As it turns out, the director designed it that way. "We don’t have a lot of deleted scenes," Gillespie said. "I design it. I sit down and shot list with my DP, Nicolas Karakatsanis, and we figure it out. It’s shot to edit. The way we shoot the scenes, we know which shot goes with which shot, so it all comes together."