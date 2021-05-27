Shelby County Jail roster back online

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Jail roster is back online along with additional features after the Sheriff’s Office began working with a new software company. “I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but the delay was out of our hands,” Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye said in a press release. “We have gone with Central Square Public Safety Suite to publish the jail roster. With going this route, we were able to save $6,000 and can control our own system and provide other additional options to the public, whereas with Justice Web we did not control the system and were at their mercy.”