Shelby County, OH

Shelby County Jail roster back online

By KYLE SHANER
Sidney Daily News
 17 days ago

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Jail roster is back online along with additional features after the Sheriff’s Office began working with a new software company. “I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but the delay was out of our hands,” Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye said in a press release. “We have gone with Central Square Public Safety Suite to publish the jail roster. With going this route, we were able to save $6,000 and can control our own system and provide other additional options to the public, whereas with Justice Web we did not control the system and were at their mercy.”

www.sidneydailynews.com
