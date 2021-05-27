Cancel
Mchenry County, IL

McHenry County College names instructor Robin Deak as 2021 Faculty Member of the Year

By Submitted by McHenry County College
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychology instructor Robin Deak encourages her students to use what they learn in her classroom to better themselves, improve their confidence, and become self-advocates. Deak, who has taught at McHenry County College since 2003, was recently recognized as MCC's Full-Time Faculty Member of the Year for 2021. The award recipients, selected by peers, are chosen based on their commitment to teaching, contribution to the college community, and professional development.

