Remember a few weeks ago, after the passing of Dr. Don Pfau, we talked about the possibility of recognizing all the past scoutmasters of Walker’s Troop 40 with a memorial along a walking path following Lake May Creek from Leech Lake to Lake May? The possibility received so much preliminary attention that we decided to find out how the property owners along the creek felt about it, if the Department of Natural Resources thought it might be feasible, an estimate as to the cost, how it could be financed and who would maintain it — assuming the powers that be thought it acceptable!