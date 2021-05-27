STEM Game Set for Global Distribution

SMU Office of Research & Tech Transfer - The latest figures from Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) show that females now represent 41 percent of the total STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) cohort at the country's six autonomous universities. Even though this is a promising trend for STEM, only slightly more than half of the female graduates go on to have STEM-related careers. The figure worsens over time as only 66 percent of the females who start their careers in STEM stay on in STEM.