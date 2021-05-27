Cancel
West Lafayette, IN

STEM Game Set for Global Distribution

By Wes Mills, Content Manager
Inside Indiana Business
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE - A West Lafayette-based startup that makes science-focused games for elementary-age students is now on a path to have its learning sets distributed worldwide. Explore Interactive has entered an agreement with California-based PASCO Scientific Inc. to distribute the MindLabs product. PASCO is a global distributor of innovative tools...

West Lafayette, IN
