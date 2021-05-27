Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

wrvo.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

www.wrvo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Brian Schatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Economy#Gop#The White House#Democrats#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is seeking President Joe Biden’s support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan, raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority. Biden has invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, to the White...
White House, TNPosted by
Axios

White House, bipartisan group agree on infrastructure framework

The White House and a bipartisan group of senators struck a tentative deal on Wednesday for the framework of a roughly $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, Senate aides familiar with the negotiations told Axios. What's next: The Senate group will brief President Biden at the White House on Thursday, though some...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
Congress & Courtsfoxlexington.com

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Senators Say They’re Nearing Agreement on Infrastructure Plan

How to pay for proposal remains an obstacle to bipartisan deal. White House reaffirms opposition to group’s gasoline tax plan. The bipartisan group of senators trying come up with an infrastructure compromise say they are moving closer to agreement on a proposal but are still wrangling with how to pay for their plan in the face of White House opposition to indexing the gasoline tax to inflation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats’ bid to rewrite US voting laws is blocked by GOP in Senate

An effort by congressional Democrats to rewrite U.S. election and voting laws stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition. The bill, known as the For the People Act, represented a breathtaking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats, Republicans have argued.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered debate on voting rights legislation Tuesday, putting Democrats in a predicament about how to advance their high-priority bill. The vote to advance an amended version of the "For The People Act" split along party lines 50-50, short of the 60 needed. All Democrats voted to begin debate and Republicans unanimously voting to block the bill.