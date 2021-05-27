How to Send a Letter to Your Future Self About the Pandemic

This story is part of Mind Yourself, a series on mental health—why so many men struggle with it, how institutions are addressing it, and practical ways to improve your own. The United States is hurtling toward the post-COVID world. The vaccines work. And while not as many people as we might like have gotten them so far, and the virus continues to rage around the world, the latest guidance from the government is that if you’re vaccinated, you can basically live your life without fear of infection or spreading the disease. It's something to celebrate. Of course, reopening is fraught in its own way, and countless people are still dealing with unemployment and grieving the loss of loved ones. But at a minimum, this summer looks to be much happier for most Americans than last year's. For me, simply spending time with friends and family and generally living life without fear of a deadly virus already feels great.