A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer addition at Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd will serve as a storage hub for food shelves throughout Crow Wing County. Thanks in part to a coronavirus relief grant from the county, the soup kitchen was able to partner with those in its food coalition — including food shelves in Pequot Lakes, Crosby, Crosslake and at Central Lakes College — to purchase the equipment and enhance food resources in the area. Crow Wing Energized and the University of Minnesota Extension Office aided with the project as well.