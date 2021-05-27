Cancel
Atlanta mayor announces proposed allocation for American Rescue Plan recovery funds

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the proposed allocation Thursday of nearly $171 million in the American Rescue Plan Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in the metro Atlanta area. “The City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address our most pressing needs, including significant investments in...

