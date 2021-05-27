Atlanta mayor announces proposed allocation for American Rescue Plan recovery funds

As Americans, we believe in the ideals of fairness and equality for our families and ourselves. Unfortunately, the struggle has always been about whether we feel those same ideals apply to our neighbors. We wrestle between, ‘I should have the right to live a life of my own choosing,’ and, ‘you can live a life of your own choosing, so long as it doesn’t make me uncomfortable.’ This is the ugly side of the democratic process – the false narrative that only a chosen few should decide what’s best for all of us. The reality is that we all have a right to be a part of the decision-making process. We shape that as we go, with the collective decisions we make, with the barriers we tear down and with the people we encourage to stand in their power. This democratic ideal is constantly forcing us, all of us, to move the lines of discomfort so that everyone has the right to self-determination. That work is constant, and brutal and beautiful.