Ladd, IL

“We are not going to stop this Ladd build”: Habitat shares financial strain as lumber prices are through the roof

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLADD – It’s no secret that lumber prices have skyrocketed due to the pandemic and the strain is hitting Habitat for Humanity’s Ladd build like a ton of bricks. Since the start of the pandemic lumber prices have steadily up-ticked for a number of reasons, like the closure of mills nationwide and all those, “do-it-yourselfers” itching to get projects done at home. Pete Loveland, General Manager at Maze Lumber in Peru says the local situation is a microcosm of what’s going on nationally.

