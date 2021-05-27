Cancel
Welcome to the Chamber, Anderson's South Shore

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing part of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is not new to Jeff Anderson, as he has always been a supportive member with Anderson’s Grand Vue and Anderson’s Pine Point. Adding Anderson’s South Shore is just the next step for the Anderson family. Jeff and his wife Terra, pictured above receiving their First Business Dollar from Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka, were married in October 2020 and quickly purchased Huddle’s Resort, renamed it and started renovations. Anderson’s South Shore Resort can be reached at (218) 836-2420 or on the web at www.andersonsleech-lake.com. The email address is southshore@arvig.net.

www.walkermn.com
