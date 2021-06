Note: This is as of May 30th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Slightly Decreases to 4.18%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 2 basis points from 4.18% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 4.16% as of May 30, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 2.1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.