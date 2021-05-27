Cancel
Patriots signing TE Troy Fumagalli after releasing FB Dan Vitale

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots are signing former Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli after releasing fullback Dan Vitale on Thursday, a league source confirmed to the Herald. Vitale never played a down in New England after signing as a free agent in March 2020, then opting out of the regular season. He was one of two fullbacks on the roster with Jakob Johnson. Vitale is the third Patriot opt-out to be waived after wideout Marqise Lee and offensive linemen Najee Toran. Of the other opt-outs safety Patrick Chung retired, and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was traded.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Broncos#American Football#Te Troy Fumagalli
