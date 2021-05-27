Patriots signing TE Troy Fumagalli after releasing FB Dan Vitale

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their rookies in the building for 16 practice sessions, ranging from rookie minicamp through OTAs and mandatory minicamp. One of the new players that has been getting the most buzz in Kansas City is Noah Gray. The team traded up in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft to select the tight end out of Duke and we’re just beginning to find out why they valued him so highly. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce provided his first impressions of the young rookie recently, and on Thursday his head coach followed suit, echoing some similar sentiments.