Patriots signing TE Troy Fumagalli after releasing FB Dan Vitale
The Patriots are signing former Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli after releasing fullback Dan Vitale on Thursday, a league source confirmed to the Herald. Vitale never played a down in New England after signing as a free agent in March 2020, then opting out of the regular season. He was one of two fullbacks on the roster with Jakob Johnson. Vitale is the third Patriot opt-out to be waived after wideout Marqise Lee and offensive linemen Najee Toran. Of the other opt-outs safety Patrick Chung retired, and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was traded.www.bostonherald.com