Cleveland receives $35 million grant to rebuild city's oldest mixed-income East Side housing

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) The Cuyahoga County Metropolitan Housing Authority plans to use $35 million it got through a Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant to rebuild and update deteriorating low-income and affordable housing in East Cleveland.

Per 19 News, the money will go towards structural rehabilitation in the city's Buckeye-Shaker and Woodland Hills neighborhoods, including Woodhill Homes, one of the city's oldest public housing complexes that has been standing since the 1940s.

Cleveland.com reported that the 487-unit development will be completely demolished and rebuilt. New apartments will also be coming to the area via the grant, which will help build 638 new apartments and create 162 new housing vouchers, giving low-income residents options where they want to live.

“It’s not every day that this kind of thing happens,” said City Council Member Blaine Griffin, who oversees Buckeye and Woodhill. “It’s catalytic. It’s transformational. Ten years from now we’ll all be sitting here having a conversation and we’ll be talking about this day.”

Only 27% of the units currently in Woodhill have shower heads, City Architecture Planning Principal Alex Pesta announced at a meeting in August 2020.

The planning process to obtain the grant originated in 2018, when Ideastream reports that the proposal the Cleveland housing authority submitted in partnership with the City of Cleveland was later denied, according to Ideastream

"This is just a huge community victory," Griffin told Ideastream. "I'm just so happy to watch, for the first time in a long time, people actually get what they deserve. There's no more deserving neighborhood than this."

Initial renders for the redeveloped public housing depict spaces for outdoor dining and community gardens, with local organizations like Case Western Reserve University providing mental health counselors to Woodhill and Cleveland Metropolitan School District considering an on-site pre-school. Other potential amenities include a new health clinic and retail space.

Construction is set to take place across several phases, the first of which begins later this year when crews will begin work on 120 units to be dubbed "Woodhill Station West," according to Cleveland.com. The work will be accomplished with the aid of a $15 million contribution the city set aside for street and utility improvements in 2020.