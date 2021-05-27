Joe Manchin Should Check in With 2011 Joe Manchin
In 2011, Senator Joe Manchin decided he'd had enough. "West Virginians deserve a government that works for them, and they are understandably frustrated with the way things get done—or don’t—in Washington," he said in a statement. It was part of his announcement that he was signing onto various proposals to change the rules of the Senate to make the World's Greatest Deliberative Body more transparent and less dysfunctional. Among the list of procedural reforms Manchin considered was Senate Resolution 10, which he co-sponsored. It would have...www.esquire.com