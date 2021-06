Google Photos says the ability to have a “Locked Folder” on your device is coming — and we all know what THAT is for, even if they won’t come right out and say it. Sexts. Some would say the best thing to ever come of mobile phones, and plenty would say the worst thing to ever come out of mobile phones. The only true way to prevent your sexy pics from ever falling into the wrong hands is to not take them in the first place, but that’s sorta like expecting abstinence to be the only sex education you need out there — not realistic.