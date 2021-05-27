Cancel
Advanced Argument Parsing for a Swift-Based CLI Application

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to specify different kinds of arguments and leverage type safety in our CLI apps. Last week, we started a new project where we implemented a very basic calculator application from the command line. We developed that project to explore the ArgumentParser library provided by Apple that gives us automation...

Sciencearxiv.org

Moment-based superresolution: Formalism and applications

Sensitivity limits are usually determined using the Cramér-Rao bound. Recently this approach has been used to obtain the ultimate resolution limit for the estimation of the separation between two incoherent point sources. However, methods that saturate these resolution limits, usually require the full measurement statistics, which can be challenging to access. In this work, we introduce a simple superresolution protocol to estimate the separation between two thermal sources which relies only on the average value of a single accessible observable. We show how optimal observables for this technique may be constructed for arbitrary thermal sources, and we study their sensitivities when one has access to spatially resolved intensity measurements (direct imaging) and photon counting after spatial mode demultiplexing. For demultiplexing, our method is optimal, i.e. it saturates the quantum Cramér-Rao bound. We also investigate the impact of noise on the optimal observables, their measurement sensitivity and on the scaling with the number of detected photons of the smallest resolvable separation. For low signals in the image plane, we demonstrate that our method saturates the Cramér-Rao bound even in the presence of noise.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Fast and Accurate Scene Parsing via Bi-direction Alignment Networks

In this paper, we propose an effective method for fast and accurate scene parsing called Bidirectional Alignment Network (BiAlignNet). Previously, one representative work BiSeNet~\cite{bisenet} uses two different paths (Context Path and Spatial Path) to achieve balanced learning of semantics and details, respectively. However, the relationship between the two paths is not well explored. We argue that both paths can benefit each other in a complementary way. Motivated by this, we propose a novel network by aligning two-path information into each other through a learned flow field. To avoid the noise and semantic gaps, we introduce a Gated Flow Alignment Module to align both features in a bidirectional way. Moreover, to make the Spatial Path learn more detailed information, we present an edge-guided hard pixel mining loss to supervise the aligned learning process. Our method achieves 80.1\% and 78.5\% mIoU in validation and test set of Cityscapes while running at 30 FPS with full resolution inputs. Code and models will be available at \url{this https URL}.
Technologyarxiv.org

Composition and Application of Current Advanced Driving Assistance System: A Review

Due to the growing awareness of driving safety and the development of sophisticated technologies, advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) has been equipped in more and more vehicles with higher accuracy and lower price. The latest progress in this field has called for a review to sum up the conventional knowledge of ADAS, the state-of-the-art researches, and novel applications in real-world. With the help of this kind of review, newcomers in this field can get basic knowledge easier and other researchers may be inspired with potential future development possibility.
Softwaretowardsaws.com

Latency-based Routing & Region Failovers for your Serverless Application

Looking at your operational tasks if you’re running a serverless application on AWS is mostly very enjoyable — generally, there’s not much that can break or cause interruptions. No containers to suddenly stop working, no resource limits that are easily breached. But still, there are events that can cause your service to have an outage — regardless if it’s your own fault by deploying a faulty version or if there are issues with AWS’ data center — your customers are affected.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Review of Sulphur Interaction based GaAs Surface Passivation and Its Potential Application in Magnetic Tunnel Junction (MTJ) based Molecular Spintronics Devices (MTJMSD)

GaAs surface is characterized by a high density of surface states, which preclude the utilization of this semiconducting material for the realization of several advanced devices. Sulfur-based passivation has been found significantly useful in reducing the effect of dangling bonds. In this article first, the problem associated with GaAs surface has been discussed in a tutorial form. Secondly, a brief introduction of a wide variety of surface passivation methods was introduced. Sulfur passivation, the most effective surface state quenching method, has been elaborated. Thirdly, current trends in the field of surface passivation of GaAs surface have been discussed. Our discussion also focusses on utilizing GaAs and alloys for the molecular electronics and molecular spintronics and based on our insights in the GaAs (P. Tyagi, MRS Advances 2 (51), 2915-2920 2017) and molecular spintronics field ((P. Tyagi, D. F. Li, S. M. Holmes and B. J. Hinds, J. Am. Chem. Soc. 129 (16), 4929, 2007) and P. Tyagi, C. Riso, U. Amir, C. Rojas-Dotti and J. Martínez-Lillo, RSC Advances 10 (22), 13006, 2020) ).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Unsupervised Action Segmentation with Self-supervised Feature Learning and Co-occurrence Parsing

Temporal action segmentation is a task to classify each frame in the video with an action label. However, it is quite expensive to annotate every frame in a large corpus of videos to construct a comprehensive supervised training dataset. Thus in this work we explore a self-supervised method that operates on a corpus of unlabeled videos and predicts a likely set of temporal segments across the videos. To do this we leverage self-supervised video classification approaches to perform unsupervised feature extraction. On top of these features we develop CAP, a novel co-occurrence action parsing algorithm that can not only capture the correlation among sub-actions underlying the structure of activities, but also estimate the temporal trajectory of the sub-actions in an accurate and general way. We evaluate on both classic datasets (Breakfast, 50Salads) and emerging fine-grained action datasets (FineGym) with more complex activity structures and similar sub-actions. Results show that our method achieves state-of-the-art performance on all three datasets with up to 22\% improvement, and can even outperform some weakly-supervised approaches, demonstrating its effectiveness and generalizability.
Sciencearxiv.org

Generating Informative Conclusions for Argumentative Texts

The purpose of an argumentative text is to support a certain conclusion. Yet, they are often omitted, expecting readers to infer them rather. While appropriate when reading an individual text, this rhetorical device limits accessibility when browsing many texts (e.g., on a search engine or on social media). In these scenarios, an explicit conclusion makes for a good candidate summary of an argumentative text. This is especially true if the conclusion is informative, emphasizing specific concepts from the text. With this paper we introduce the task of generating informative conclusions: First, Webis-ConcluGen-21 is compiled, a large-scale corpus of 136,996 samples of argumentative texts and their conclusions. Second, two paradigms for conclusion generation are investigated; one extractive, the other abstractive in nature. The latter exploits argumentative knowledge that augment the data via control codes and finetuning the BART model on several subsets of the corpus. Third, insights are provided into the suitability of our corpus for the task, the differences between the two generation paradigms, the trade-off between informativeness and conciseness, and the impact of encoding argumentative knowledge. The corpus, code, and the trained models are publicly available.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Diffusion Schrödinger Bridge with Applications to Score-Based Generative Modeling

Progressively applying Gaussian noise transforms complex data distributions to approximately Gaussian. Reversing this dynamic defines a generative model. When the forward noising process is given by a Stochastic Differential Equation (SDE), Song et al. (2021) demonstrate how the time inhomogeneous drift of the associated reverse-time SDE may be estimated using score-matching. A limitation of this approach is that the forward-time SDE must be run for a sufficiently long time for the final distribution to be approximately Gaussian. In contrast, solving the Schrödinger Bridge problem (SB), i.e. an entropy-regularized optimal transport problem on path spaces, yields diffusions which generate samples from the data distribution in finite time. We present Diffusion SB (DSB), an original approximation of the Iterative Proportional Fitting (IPF) procedure to solve the SB problem, and provide theoretical analysis along with generative modeling experiments. The first DSB iteration recovers the methodology proposed by Song et al. (2021), with the flexibility of using shorter time intervals, as subsequent DSB iterations reduce the discrepancy between the final-time marginal of the forward (resp. backward) SDE with respect to the prior (resp. data) distribution. Beyond generative modeling, DSB offers a widely applicable computational optimal transport tool as the continuous state-space analogue of the popular Sinkhorn algorithm (Cuturi, 2013).
arxiv.org

Exploiting potentials of satellite applications for establishing a global quantum communication network without fibre-based relays

Recent the large-scale quantum network that connects metropolitan area quantum networks between the cities is realized by integrating the free-space and fibre QKD links, yet the fiber-based trusted nodes in such network could be subject to constant surveillance and probes. To remove these fiber-channel risks, we consider a network where a space-based relay, Micius satellite, executes a sequence of keys delivery missions, allowing thus any two cities to have a shared key. In this work, we develop a comprehensive framework integrated with the precise orbital modeling and the cloud statistics model to enable a pre-assessment on the satellite-based QKD applications. Using this framework, we consider three different scheduling strategies and estimate the keys possible to deliver to the cities, respectively. Results show that the strategy of pursing the total final keys maximized significantly embodies space-based QKD advantage, while the strategy of considering different levels of missions achieves more keys delivered to a higher priority mission. Most importantly, the targeted strategy of pursuing the distribution of final keys delivered being coincident with network traffic distribution, guarantees the individual needs, further promoting the utilization of delivered keys in practice. We also provide a comparison between the total number of delivered keys by the satellite with different altitude orbits. It is demonstrated that the plans for constructing a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, are more effective than that for employing an expensive high-orbit satellite, for a realization of the potential applications. Our works not only provides a practical method in the near term but also gives the aforehand exploration to establish satellite-based quantum communication network.
HackerNoon

Building A Node.js Based CLI For Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking

As we already know the whole world is suffering from COVID-19 and the vaccinations are going in full swing everywhere. Finding a slot is getting tougher in our country India as we have a huge population to be vaccinated. Numerous times we have to go to CoWin site to search for a slot and slots are always full. It is pretty time-consuming and irritating. Being a developer, I thought most of the time is usually spent by us in the terminal so why can't we have a basic terminal-based app to save time. So this post will help you in two ways.
Softwarearxiv.org

SocAoG: Incremental Graph Parsing for Social Relation Inference in Dialogues

Inferring social relations from dialogues is vital for building emotionally intelligent robots to interpret human language better and act accordingly. We model the social network as an And-or Graph, named SocAoG, for the consistency of relations among a group and leveraging attributes as inference cues. Moreover, we formulate a sequential structure prediction task, and propose an $\alpha$-$\beta$-$\gamma$ strategy to incrementally parse SocAoG for the dynamic inference upon any incoming utterance: (i) an $\alpha$ process predicting attributes and relations conditioned on the semantics of dialogues, (ii) a $\beta$ process updating the social relations based on related attributes, and (iii) a $\gamma$ process updating individual's attributes based on interpersonal social relations. Empirical results on DialogRE and MovieGraph show that our model infers social relations more accurately than the state-of-the-art methods. Moreover, the ablation study shows the three processes complement each other, and the case study demonstrates the dynamic relational inference.
Softwarechemengonline.com

Artificial Intelligence: Advancing Applications in the CPI

A convergence of digital technologies and data science means that industrial AI is gaining ground and producing results for CPI users. As data accessibility and analysis capabilities have rapidly advanced in recent years, new digital platforms driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly finding practical applications in industry.
Softwarebetterprogramming.pub

Using Kotlin Flow in Swift

Working with asynchronous flows from Kotlin Multiplatform as Combine Publishers in Swift. My team recently started developing components for our mobile applications using Kotlin Multiplatform Mobile with Jetpack Compose on Android and SwiftUI on iOS. If you’re already familiar with Kotlin, you may know about the concept of coroutines in...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Daedalean Advances First AI Applications With EASA Project

Swiss artificial-intelligence startup Daedalean has completed a second study with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to develop concepts for certifying safety-critical applications of machine learning in aviation. The second 10-month joint project, completed in mid-May, matured the concept of learning assurance developed in the first project to augment the...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Decoupled Dialogue Modeling and Semantic Parsing for Multi-Turn Text-to-SQL

Recently, Text-to-SQL for multi-turn dialogue has attracted great interest. Here, the user input of the current turn is parsed into the corresponding SQL query of the appropriate database, given all previous dialogue history. Current approaches mostly employ end-to-end models and consequently face two challenges. First, dialogue history modeling and Text-to-SQL parsing are implicitly combined, hence it is hard to carry out interpretable analysis and obtain targeted improvement. Second, SQL annotation of multi-turn dialogue is very expensive, leading to training data sparsity. In this paper, we propose a novel decoupled multi-turn Text-to-SQL framework, where an utterance rewrite model first explicitly solves completion of dialogue context, and then a single-turn Text-to-SQL parser follows. A dual learning approach is also proposed for the utterance rewrite model to address the data sparsity problem. Compared with end-to-end approaches, the proposed decoupled method can achieve excellent performance without any annotated in-domain data. With just a few annotated rewrite cases, the decoupled method outperforms the released state-of-the-art end-to-end models on both SParC and CoSQL datasets.
Computersamazon.com

Introducing AWS Application Cost Profiler, offering user-based cost data of shared AWS resources

It has become increasingly common for customers to deploy applications that share infrastructure resources for the purpose of cloud cost optimization. As more organizations are moving to the shared infrastructure models, they continuously look for ways to understand the consumption of their end users or tenants. This is especially true with software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, who often achieve economies of scale by sharing compute, storage, and other cloud services. Ideally, SaaS providers need access to metrics to apportion infrastructure costs at the tenant level to understand margins and consumption patterns. Adoption of SaaS technologies by customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) is growing, demanding the capability to monitor and track cost patterns of shared resources by various dimensions. Understanding cost per tenant in an accurate and standardized way is key to businesses running SaaS or any multi-tenant applications.
Computersarxiv.org

Energy-Based Learning for Cooperative Games, with Applications to Feature/Data/Model Valuations

Valuation problems, such as attribution-based feature interpretation, data valuation and model valuation for ensembles, become increasingly more important in many machine learning applications. Such problems are commonly solved by well-known game-theoretic criteria, such as Shapley value or Banzhaf index. In this work, we present a novel energy-based treatment for cooperative games, with a theoretical justification by the maximum entropy framework. Surprisingly, by conducting variational inference of the energy-based model, we recover various game-theoretic valuation criteria, such as Shapley value and Banzhaf index, through conducting one-step gradient ascent for maximizing the mean-field ELBO objective. This observation also verifies the rationality of existing criteria, as they are all trying to decouple the correlations among the players through the mean-field approach. By running gradient ascent for multiple steps, we achieve a trajectory of the valuations, among which we define the valuation with the best conceivable decoupling error as the Variational Index. We experimentally demonstrate that the proposed Variational Index enjoys intriguing properties on certain synthetic and real-world valuation problems.
Softwarelogrocket.com

Understanding protocols in Swift

When Apple announced the release of Swift, the first protocol-oriented language, at their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2015, it indicated a shift away from their existing object-oriented programming, Objective-C. But because Objective-C utilizes implicit sharing inheritance, creating new objects becomes a slow process, and the new objects often have...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install KVM and Manage Virtual Machines in Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Karim Buzdar) This tutorial describes how to install and use a virtual machine with the KVM open source virtualization platform. The commands and procedures described in this tutorial were run on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 systems on an x86_64 (64bit x86 Intel or AMD processor).