World of Warcraft Classic: How to level a boosted character from 58-60 fast

Fairly warned be ye, readers: Spoilers lie ahead for the patch 9.1 storyline in World of Warcraft. Curious about what Helya is up to at this point in the Shadowlands story? Wondering about what led to the Jailer being imprisoned in the Maw in the first place? Want to see people yelling at a robotic Anduin as he does a Bad Thing for a couple seconds? There are a bunch of lore-important cutscenes in the most recent build of patch 91., and Wowhead has conveniently mined them out for your early watching. While the cutscenes in question are very obviously not finished, they do convey the major story beats at play.