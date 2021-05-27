World of Warcraft Classic: How to level a boosted character from 58-60 fast
Leveling up in World of Warcraft Classic was no easy feat: A bitter reminder of just how little time players of the original game have in adulthood. If you were able to stick it through, you’re likely all set to venture through the Dark Portal as Burning Crusade Classic launches in early June. If not, there’s still hope. A one-time paid boost can take a character of your choice to level 58. But with level 60 still being the goal, you don’t have much time to get there. Here’s how to level a boosted character to level 60 fast in WoW Classic.www.digitaltrends.com