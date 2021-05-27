Cancel
World of Warcraft Classic: How to level a boosted character from 58-60 fast

Digital Trends
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeveling up in World of Warcraft Classic was no easy feat: A bitter reminder of just how little time players of the original game have in adulthood. If you were able to stick it through, you’re likely all set to venture through the Dark Portal as Burning Crusade Classic launches in early June. If not, there’s still hope. A one-time paid boost can take a character of your choice to level 58. But with level 60 still being the goal, you don’t have much time to get there. Here’s how to level a boosted character to level 60 fast in WoW Classic.

www.digitaltrends.com
TheStreet

Adventurers Gather At The Dark Portal, The Gateway Between Azeroth And Outland, In Blizzard Entertainment's World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Dark Portal has opened once again, and beyond it lies a timeless era of adventure. Beginning today, World of Warcraft players will rediscover the wondrous landscapes and mythic challenges awaiting them in the shattered realm of Outland as Burning Crusade Classic ™ , Blizzard Entertainment's authentic recreation of the legendary first World of Warcraft ® expansion, launches around the globe.