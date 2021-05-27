The Photo That Has Y&R Fans Convinced Sharon Case is Engaged!

For Bryton James (Devon), the best thing about being on a daytime drama like THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS is the broad spectrum of storylines which allow him to flex his acting muscle. “Soaps are unique because they go on for so long, and you have the ability to really go through a lot of different things with your character. If you do a movie, there’s a beginning, middle, and end, then it’s done and you move on to the next one,” shared the Emmy winner.