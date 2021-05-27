The Photo That Has Y&R Fans Convinced Sharon Case is Engaged!
There’s an old adage you might have heard of: A picture is worth a thousand words. And a photo shared on Instagram by THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS‘ Melissa Ordway (Abby) clearly showed a group of friends having fun as they sat outdoors at a bistro table, indulging in celebratory pizza and wine. The group included Ordway’s Y&R’s co-stars Sharon Case (Sharon), Hunter King (Summer), and Amelia Heinle (Victoria) as they gathered in honor of colleague Laura Walsh’s 20th anniversary as a Y&R production coordinator.www.soapsindepth.com