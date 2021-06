Phil Mickelson made history with his recent win at the PGA Championship, becoming at age 50 the oldest player to win a major title. The victory not only cemented his name in the record books, but it also provided inspiration to golfers age 50 and up everywhere, proving it’s possible to play the game well into the back nine of life. And while you may not be competing for the Wannamaker Trophy or teeing off at the Travelers Golf Tournament in Cromwell starting June 21, it’s still important to keep yourself prepared to play no matter what you’re handicap and make sure you take every precaution to avoid injuries, maintain muscle health and optimize your nutrition.