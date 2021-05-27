Cancel
Kate Middleton Wears a Sleek Forest-Green Suit with Sneakers During Her Scotland Tour

By Today's Top Stories
Harper's Bazaar
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuchess Kate suited up for the final day of her and Prince William's royal tour of Scotland. For one of their last outings, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a small community park called Starbank, where they met with children from Edzell Nursery, sowed seeds, and planted bee-friendly and butterfly-attracting plants together. Green was the color of the day, as Kate's ensemble coordinated with the surrounding lush greenery. Wearing an emerald-green Massimo Dutti blazer and matching trousers, she finished the look with a polka-dot blouse and her signature white canvas Superga sneakers.

