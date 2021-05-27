Logitech International Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

The stock of Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $12.8655 per share and the market cap of $2.2 billion, Superior Plus stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Superior Plus is shown in the chart below.