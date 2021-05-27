Logitech International Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.