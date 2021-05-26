Bottlenose Dolphin Spotted With Pilot Whale Calf In Rare Cross-Species "Adoption"

An unusual number of birds are suddenly going blind and dying in the area around Washington DC, puzzling wildlife experts.DC resident Alexandra Dimsdale found a young grackle stumbling around outside her home on Saturday.After taking it to City Wildlife, a rehabilitation centre in the northwest part of the capital, she told The Washington Post that a member of staff said there was nothing they could do. She learned that the bird probably had some kind of neurological illness, causing it to go blind.“We can’t do anything for it, but we can put it out of its misery,” was the staffer’s...