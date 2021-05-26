Bottlenose Dolphin Spotted With Pilot Whale Calf In Rare Cross-Species "Adoption"
Researchers from the Far Out Ocean Research Collective were surprised earlier this month to spot a female bottlenose dolphin swimming off the shore of Paihia, New Zealand, with a pilot whale calf in tow. Far from lost, the young whale appeared to be interacting with the female bottlenose like mother and baby, indicating that the little one has been adopted. Apparently, the unusual cross-species interaction has precedent.