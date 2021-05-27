Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cel-Sci Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY
Investor's Business Daily
 12 days ago

Cel-Sci (CVM) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 79 to 87. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This proprietary rating measures market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to...

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Growth Stocks#Earnings Growth#Market Growth#Cel Sci Lrb Cvm#Rs Rating#Alexion Pharmaceuticals#Alxn#Mrvi#Ibd#Relative Price Strength#Company#Relative Strength#Revenue#Line#Early Stages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Quanterix Corp Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 87 RS Rating

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Quanterix Corp (QTRX) climbed into a new percentile Tuesday, with a rise from 76 to 87. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating tracks market leadership with a 1...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Squarespace Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

Squarespace (SQSP) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 70 to 80 Tuesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Market Leadership: U.S. Concrete Earns 94 RS Rating

U.S. Concrete (USCR) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 87 to 94. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily tracks price movement with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The rating shows how a stock's price movement over the last 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in our database.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Lemonade Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade Hitting Key Benchmark

Lemonade (LMND) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 76 to 81 Tuesday. Lemonade sees its Relative Strength Rating reach the 80-plus level. Is the stock making a comeback to its earlier IPO highs?. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northland Securities Boosts EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.25

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

One-800Flowers.com Stock Clears Key Benchmark, Still In Buying Range

When considering what names to put on your watch list, look for stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. One-800Flowers.com (FLWS) just met that criteria with a new score of 82. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Top ETFs With Exposure To Biogen

For the first time in 18 years, there was a new treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease approved by the FDA. Aducanumab from Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) was approved as a drug that can reduce the clinical decline of dementia. The FDA concluded using Aduhelm (the marketing name of Aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s patients outweighs the risk of therapy.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Rating Upgrades: Tractor Supply Shows Improved Technical Strength

On Monday, Tractor Supply (TSCO) got an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 68 to 72. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies market leadership by using a 1...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: MAG Silver Sees RS Rating Rise To 84

When building your watch list, look for stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. MAG Silver (MAG) now meets that criteria, with an increase from 80 to 84 Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 10.2% Higher

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.43. 17,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,738,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.
Stockspulse2.com

BIIB Stock Price: $384 Target By Piper Sandler

The shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) have received a price target increase from $260 to $384 by Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) have received a price target increase from $260 to $384 by Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares.