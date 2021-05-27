Cancel
Nondestructive Testing Machine Vision Software

Cover picture for the articleSolutions for nondestructive testing is now available with EyeVision 4 software from EVT Eye Vision Technology GmbH. Void or other structure detection is made easier, with a variety of supported heat sources enabling the detection of different materials. In addition to the LockIn, basic solutions and process- or impulse-based detection on a variety of materials can be implemented. Multiple layers of paint or structural damages in carbon fiber material can be detected, along with any part voids in, for example, foam-based products like dash boards.

Computers

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Electronics

Smart Vision Lights' linear lights recognized among the best in machine vision by Vision Systems Design's 2021 Innovators Awards program

MUSKEGON, Mich. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Smart Vision Lights, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, is pleased to announce that two of its products have been recognized for excellence in machine vision by Vision Systems Design's 2021 Innovators Awards program. Smart Vision Lights’ LTF...
Computers

✉️ ➡ Content Machine ➡ ✉️ ➡ ✉️

Here’s an example of one of my “content” autoresponders:. If I ONLY sent out this autoresponder, it would keep engaging a user for a little over 3 months….all on autopilot!. ✉️ ➡ ✉️ ➡ ✉️ ➡ ✉️ ➡ ✉️. This is why autoresponders are shockingly useful tool for selling things...
HackerNoon

Software Testing in 2021: Which Way is the Industry Headed?

Last year, due to the pandemic, businesses across all industries were forced to adapt and find new ways to operate remotely, exerting unprecedented pressure on web and mobile apps to stay reliable and perform flawlessly. The need for the highest quality apps put software testing into the spotlight. Any business...
Software

Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future 2027 ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Robotic Vision Technologies (RVT), LLC, iRobot Corporation, Pick-it N.V., Recognition Robotics, Vision Nerf

Vision Guided Robotics Software market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Vision Guided Robotics Software market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The vision guided robotics software experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product...
HackerNoon

The Different Types Of Software Testing

Software testing is necessary for any developed application to verify its stable and sound functioning. It is performed by validating outputs against expected outputs using dummy inputs. These inputs are derived from real-life scenarios to make sure everything seems real. In this article we discuss in-depth what different types of testing are performed before the application is actually deployed.
Software

How To Test Your Software With Python

Regardless of what sort of software you are writing, it is always bound to run into some issues and bugs along the way. This will matter regardless of how great your software is written or how great of a programmer you happen to be. Fortunately, there are some ways that we can detect bugs and problems in our software by using testing.
Software

Computer Vision in Fintech

For many people, the combination of “computer vision” and “fintech” looks extraordinary mostly because the financial industry is regarded as a field reluctant to change. And that is totally understandable. The complexity of operations, the scope of services financial institutions provide and the obvious significance of human resources makes its modernization almost unthinkable and hard to implement and handle. However, computer vision technology has already captured fintech, rapidly changing the field most skeptical to innovations.
Coding & Programming

How to test multiple machine learning pipelines with just a few lines of Python

During the exploration phase of a project, a data scientist tries to find the optimal pipeline for his specific use case. Since it’s nearly impossible to know beforehand which transformations will benefit the model’s outcome the most, this process usually involves trying out different approaches. For example, if we are dealing with an imbalanced dataset, should we oversample the minority class or undersample the majority class? In this story, I’ll explain how to use the ATOM package to quickly help you evaluate the performance of a model trained on different pipelines. ATOM is an open-source Python package designed to help data scientists fasten the exploration of machine learning pipelines. Read this story if you want a gentle introduction to the library.
TheStreet

Global Metrology Software Market Report 2021-2029: Demand For Portable CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) Software & Growing Acceptance For Point Cloud Capabilities

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metrology Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report analyzes the global metrology software market in terms of end-use application and geography....
Technology

The New Era In Mapping: Maps For Machines By Machines

As the co-founders of a Silicon Valley-based map technology company, and early pioneers in mapping at Google and Apple, we have been engaged in the development of large-scale maps to improve navigation and mobility for a long time. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily. The era we are entering now promises...
Cars

Tesla Autopilot Box Test: Pure Vision Model Y vs. Model X with Radar

Following the recent replacement of radar on Teslas to Pure Vision cameras, and reports of Tesla using the in-cabin camera to monitor driver attention, one Tesla fan has released some of the first videos driving a radarless Tesla. Popular Tesla hacker @greentheonly got Kevin Smith (@spleck) to test his radarless...
Software

New Visioneer software technology makes scanners, document capture accessible anywhere

Visioneer VAST Network© allows users to securely scan across cloud, mobile, and company networks. Visioneer, a leader in capture workflow & digital transformation software announces Visioneer VAST Network© technology, a broad solution for the rapidly-changing document management and security requirements of today’s “working from anywhere” distributed workforce. This new technology provides a comprehensive scanner software architecture that provides secure, shared document capture for the networked, cloud and mobile environments of today’s digital workplace.
Technology

Computer Vision for Manufacturing

In an industry where quality, safety, and efficiency are crucial, leaders and employees need access to meaningful, real-time information to better understand their operations and drive more impactful decision-making. Discover a smarter way to overcome these challenges with Insight, whose solutions can help modern manufacturers optimize operations, unlock value, and...
Electronics

Glance-and-Gaze Vision Transformer

Recently, there emerges a series of vision Transformers, which show superior performance with a more compact model size than conventional convolutional neural networks, thanks to the strong ability of Transformers to model long-range dependencies. However, the advantages of vision Transformers also come with a price: Self-attention, the core part of Transformer, has a quadratic complexity to the input sequence length. This leads to a dramatic increase of computation and memory cost with the increase of sequence length, thus introducing difficulties when applying Transformers to the vision tasks that require dense predictions based on high-resolution feature maps. In this paper, we propose a new vision Transformer, named Glance-and-Gaze Transformer (GG-Transformer), to address the aforementioned issues. It is motivated by the Glance and Gaze behavior of human beings when recognizing objects in natural scenes, with the ability to efficiently model both long-range dependencies and local context. In GG-Transformer, the Glance and Gaze behavior is realized by two parallel branches: The Glance branch is achieved by performing self-attention on the adaptively-dilated partitions of the input, which leads to a linear complexity while still enjoying a global receptive field; The Gaze branch is implemented by a simple depth-wise convolutional layer, which compensates local image context to the features obtained by the Glance mechanism. We empirically demonstrate our method achieves consistently superior performance over previous state-of-the-art Transformers on various vision tasks and benchmarks. The codes and models will be made available at this https URL.
Technology

Intelligent machines

By now, we are all used to being surrounded by “smart” machines — smartphones, smart televisions, all sorts of smart appliances at home and smart instruments in our production sites. We are also familiar with connecting our smart devices and sending and receiving information from just about anywhere. And the amount of information that we can gather has increased astronomically, leading to terms like “big data” and to a focus on data analytics in order to put the vast amounts of available information to good use.
GeekyGadgets

Clexi external SSD drive with 256-Bit AES hardware encryption

If you are searching for a secure smart external SSD drive to store your important documents you may be interested in the new Cléxi smart drive. Capable of securing your data using : 256-Bit AES hardware encryption, Auto-Lock with proximity awareness and Strong authentication based on public-key cryptography. Not only that but you can easily share your Cléxi easily with the trusted ones via a phone number or email address, enabling access to colleagues friends or family when needed.
Coding & Programming

A critical look at the current train/test split in machine learning

The randomized or cross-validated split of training and testing sets has been adopted as the gold standard of machine learning for decades. The establishment of these split protocols are based on two assumptions: (i)-fixing the dataset to be eternally static so we could evaluate different machine learning algorithms or models; (ii)-there is a complete set of annotated data available to researchers or industrial practitioners. However, in this article, we intend to take a closer and critical look at the split protocol itself and point out its weakness and limitation, especially for industrial applications. In many real-world problems, we must acknowledge that there are numerous situations where assumption (ii) does not hold. For instance, for interdisciplinary applications like drug discovery, it often requires real lab experiments to annotate data which poses huge costs in both time and financial considerations. In other words, it can be very difficult or even impossible to satisfy assumption (ii). In this article, we intend to access this problem and reiterate the paradigm of active learning, and investigate its potential on solving problems under unconventional train/test split protocols. We further propose a new adaptive active learning architecture (AAL) which involves an adaptation policy, in comparison with the traditional active learning that only unidirectionally adds data points to the training pool. We primarily justify our points by extensively investigating an interdisciplinary drug-protein binding problem. We additionally evaluate AAL on more conventional machine learning benchmarking datasets like CIFAR-10 to demonstrate the generalizability and efficacy of the new framework.
Magna, UT

Magna Unveils Surface Element Lighting Technology

Magna is pushing vehicle design possibilities with its new innovative Surface Element Lighting technology, which offers a new palette of options for automotive designers. First-to-market on the all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, Surface Element Lighting is contained within a compact package, providing a homogeneous appearance and customizable, affordable LED lighting options for exterior vehicle applications.