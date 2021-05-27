Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka risks more than £100k in fines at French Open 2021 as WTA responds to boycott

By James Gray
inews.co.uk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka could be fined as much as $160,000 (around £113,000) for missing press conferences after announcing she would not be attending them at the French Open. The world No 2 released a statement on social media on Wednesday night saying she had “often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health” during press conferences and that she was “just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me”.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Us Open#Press Conferences#Tennis Players#Wta#The Grand Slam Handbook#Itunes#Media Conferences#Professional Athletes#Requested Players#Questions#Stars#Professionals#Mental Health Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennissouthernillinoisnow.com

French Open fines Naomi Osaka $15,000 after Sunday’s victory

(PARIS) — The French Open fined Naomi Osaka $15,000 for missing mandatory press interviews after her victory on Sunday. Osaka, currently ranked as the No. 2 tennis player in the world, posted a statement on social media on May 27 that she would not be doing press during the French Open due to mental health. Press conferences are a requirement for all players and missing an obligation can result in up to $20,000 in fines.
TennisAOL Corp

Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 for media boycott, warned about escalating consequences

The French Open, plus the three other Grand Slam tournaments, issued a joint statement Sunday announcing that world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for skipping her media obligations following her Round 1 win against Patricia Maria Țig at Roland-Garros. Osaka was also warned about the consequences of continuing to skip media sessions, which could be a whole lot worse than a $15,000 fine.
Tennisdailynewsen.com

Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 and threatened with suspension for Averting Press at French Open

"Naomi Osaka now decided not to honor her contractual media obligations. Osaka had declared last Wednesday she wouldn't do media in the French Open because she considered the practice harmful to athletes' emotional wellbeing. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we have been asked multiple times before or asked questions which bring doubt into our minds and I am not just going to subject myself to those who doubt me," she composed across social media platforms. The 23-year-old added she expected any penalties she's forced to pay would go toward a mental health charity.
Tennispeeblesshirenews.com

Lewis Hamilton takes aim at French Open organisers for fining Naomi Osaka

Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at French Open organisers for fining Naomi Osaka – and claimed he was “thrown into the pit without any support or guidance” when he started his Formula One career. Osaka, 23, was ordered to pay £10,500 by Roland Garros chiefs after she refused to speak...
TennisAllentown Morning Call

Faith & Values: I stand with Naomi Osaka

If you’ve ever cared for someone suffering from mental illness, Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open probably made your breath catch. You understand the anguish behind the decision. Certainly, you want to reach across the miles to pat her on the back for her bravery in drawing attention to a subject others prefer to ignore.
Tennisopoyi.com

Treated Naomi Osaka with care and respect, say French Open chiefs

Naomi Osaka had refused to attend mandatory press conference, she was fined $15,00. "I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage": French Tennis Federation director-general. "We took care of her since she withdrew from the tournament," Amelie Oudea-Castera said. French Open chiefs insisted Sunday that they...
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka overcomes 35 unforced errors to advance at French Open

PARIS -- Naomi Osaka skipped her postmatch news conference at the French Open on Sunday, as promised. That didn't mean she avoided a question about her problems succeeding on red clay. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after skipping the trip last time, turning in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

French officials defend Naomi Osaka treatment

As the French Open came to a close on Sunday, French tennis officials defended their treatment of Naomi Osaka. Osaka, 23, withdrew after the first round, one day after she was threatened with potential expulsion from the tournament if she continued to boycott post-match press conferences. Osaka announced prior to...
TennisNew York Post

Venus Williams has perfect response to Naomi Osaka French Open drama

Many tennis pros have had interesting reactions to Naomi Osaka’s decision to pull out of the French Open, but Venus Williams’ might take the cake. The 40-year-old was at a press conference coming off a first-round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros, and was asked how she coped with speaking to the media throughout her career. Osaka was originally fined for skipping her first post-match presser, and ended up withdrawing for the tournament as attention over her media boycott intensified.