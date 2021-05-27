Naomi Osaka risks more than £100k in fines at French Open 2021 as WTA responds to boycott

"Naomi Osaka now decided not to honor her contractual media obligations. Osaka had declared last Wednesday she wouldn't do media in the French Open because she considered the practice harmful to athletes' emotional wellbeing. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we have been asked multiple times before or asked questions which bring doubt into our minds and I am not just going to subject myself to those who doubt me," she composed across social media platforms. The 23-year-old added she expected any penalties she's forced to pay would go toward a mental health charity.