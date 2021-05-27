Naomi Osaka risks more than £100k in fines at French Open 2021 as WTA responds to boycott
Naomi Osaka could be fined as much as $160,000 (around £113,000) for missing press conferences after announcing she would not be attending them at the French Open. The world No 2 released a statement on social media on Wednesday night saying she had “often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health” during press conferences and that she was “just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me”.inews.co.uk