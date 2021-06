After two seasons at Nebraska — and just one on the basketball court — Husker guard Dalano Banton is testing the 2021 NBA draft waters. Banton declared himself eligible for the event Monday morning on Twitter. He has the option, if he so chooses, to return to Nebraska, if he withdraws his name from Draft by July 7 and retains his collegiate eligibility. It's an option available to college basketball players that college football players do not enjoy. Nebraska was aware Banton would be making the announcement.