Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

John Davis, Real Milli Vanilli Vocalist, Dies at 66 of COVID-19

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, the veteran R&B vocalist who provided the studio vocals for 1990s pop duo Milli Vanilli, has died at age 66. His daughter, Jasmin, announced the news on May 24 in a Facebook post; Jasmin Davis confirmed the news in an e-mail to Billboard on Thursday morning (May 27).

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Vandross
Person
Frank Farian
Person
Eric Burdon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Real Milli Vanilli#Pop Music#Rock Music#Dance Music#New Music#World Music#Eurofunk#Mrc Non Fiction#Pmrc Holdings#Pmc#Animals#Vocalist Charles Shaw#Vocals#Composer#Girl#Daughter#Love#Billboard#Brief Worldwide Stardom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

RIP: Singer Behind Milli Vanilli Hits Dead At 66

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The tale of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — best known to fans as the late-’80s/’90s pop group Milli Vanilli — has become the stuff of legend. The pair achieved worldwide fame thanks to their hits “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It On The Rain,” but were quickly the subject of public ridicule after it was discovered that they were not the voices behind their smash songs.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Milli Vanilli Documentary ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ Set by MRC

Milli Vanilli is getting the documentary treatment. Luke Korem will direct the film, named after the pop duo’s hit single “Girl You Know It’s True.”. The film will chronicle the rise and fall of the most infamous Grammy winners in history. In 1987, German producer Frank Farian brought together immigrants...
MusicPosted by
Distractify

The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

The legacy of a legend will always live on. In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis.
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
Los Angeles, CATODAY.com

'Face/Off' actor Romy Walthall dies at 57

Romy Walthall, an actor known for her roles in "Face/Off" and "The House of Usher," died on May 19 in Los Angeles after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She was 57. Walthall's son, actor and director Morgan Krantz, confirmed her death to Variety. Born on Sept. 16, 1963, in Pasadena, Texas,...
Celebritiesearnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Cassi Davis’ Eye? Did the “House of Payne” Star Have a Stroke?

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne season 10 premiered on BET on May 25, starring the original cast including Cassi Davis. House of Payne got an early renewal ahead of the season premiere, and it should be celebratory for fans. But concern for Cassi Davis is overtaking the fun. Fans noticed the actress who portrays Ella Williams-Payne looks different and asked what happened to her. Davis recently made a revelation about what she is going through.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Nedra Ruffin, daughter of David Ruffin, dies of COVID-19

Nedra Ruffin, daughter of the late R&B singer and Meridian native David Ruffin of the Temptations, was described as loving, kind, sweet individual with a heart of gold. Ruffin, 58, died May 19 at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak as a result of complications from COVID-19. The Detroit resident attended Mumford...