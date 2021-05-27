'Out Of Pocket': Russell Westbrook Fires Back After Fan Throws Food At Him
Things got a bit out of hand towards the end of Wednesday night's playoff matchup between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. During the second half of the game, Wizards Point Guard Russell Westbrook turned his ankle and was forced to leave the game. Frustrated by his injury, the former NBA MVP was escorted to the locker room by team personnel. As the group neared the tunnel, a fan appears to have poured popcorn on Westbrook and Wizards' personnel. Enranged by the disrespectful action, Westbrook attempted to push through team personnel and get to the fan. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and Westbrook left the arena. Adding on, the fan was promptly identified and removed from the Wells Fargo Center. After the game ended, Westbrook addressed the matter during a press conference.www.binnews.com