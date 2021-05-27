These Are the First States to Meet the White House's Vaccination Goal

As the unofficial start of summer kicks off, the United States continues to see the national daily average of COVID-19 cases drop to its lowest level since last year. Signs of life returning to "normal" are following the decrease, with the number of air travelers taking to the skies increasing by more than five times compared to the same period last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But not all areas are so lucky: figures reported over the weekend show that there are some states where COVID cases are still rising despite the national trend, according to data from The Washington Post.