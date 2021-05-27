Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

These Are the First States to Meet the White House's Vaccination Goal

By Zachary Mack
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After more than a year of life under the threat of COVID-19, major progress is being made towards putting an end to the pandemic once and for all. Case numbers are continuing to drop nationwide as vaccines reach more people. And according to Andy Slavitt, senior White House COVID-19 adviser, there are now 10 states that have reached the White House's vaccination goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot before July 4.

bestlifeonline.com
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S Adults#Population Health#Cdc#The White House#Bloomberg#Pennsylvania Percent#New Mexico Percent#Rhode Island Percent#New Jersey Percent#Covid#4 Massachusetts Percent#New Hampshire Percent#Vaccinations#Adult Americans#Country#Nationwide#President Joe Biden#Major Progress#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Worldmelodyinter.com

US senators in Taiwan and announce vaccine donation

TAIPEI, June 6 — A bipartisan delegation of three United States senators landed in Taiwan today and announced that Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to its ally. The high profile delegation and gift comes as Taiwan accuses China of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses as part...
POTUSCNN

Jen Psaki: I can't let the briefing room become 'a forum for propaganda'

New York (CNN Business) — The White House press briefing room will return to 100% capacity on Monday after 15 months of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be another step toward normality for President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki and the press corps — and a reminder of the renewed centrality of the daily briefing. Under President Trump, there were long stretches when the press operation didn't schedule any briefings at all.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's no-drama White House chief

Joe Biden ’s first four months have been marked by a frenzy of presidential action — a $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan passed; 133 million Americans vaccinated; 167 million relief checks issued; childhood poverty on track to be cut in half; a Middle Eastern conflict defused. And yet the story of this presidency has so far been nearly devoid of drama.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

White House: Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan at NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while on his trip to Europe later this month, the White House announced Thursday. The meeting, which will take place June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, comes against the backdrop of some tension between the two leaders.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 5 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

As the unofficial start of summer kicks off, the United States continues to see the national daily average of COVID-19 cases drop to its lowest level since last year. Signs of life returning to "normal" are following the decrease, with the number of air travelers taking to the skies increasing by more than five times compared to the same period last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But not all areas are so lucky: figures reported over the weekend show that there are some states where COVID cases are still rising despite the national trend, according to data from The Washington Post.
POTUSWashington Examiner

White House rebuffs DHS secretary's comments on possible vaccine passport

The White House tamped down the speculation surrounding vaccine passports Friday, reiterating past opposition to a federal mandate requiring people to obtain one. "We haven't moved on our stance on this," principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated while gaggling with reporters on Air Force One. "There will be no federal vaccination database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."
POTUSAxios

White House sets second meeting with Jewish groups

The White House is calling a second meeting this week between administration officials and Jewish advocacy groups amid pressure to respond more forcefully after a spike in antisemitic attacks in the U.S. Driving the news: The virtual meeting set for Wednesday follows a session Monday with representatives from within the...
U.S. PoliticsWRAL

George Floyd's family meets with Biden and Harris at White House

CNN — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd exactly one year after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against racism and police brutality. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told reporters the family had a "great"...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden adviser insists mask guidance based on science, not political pressure

The White House learned Wednesday night that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials planned to drastically relax its mask guidance for vaccinated persons, Biden adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday, insisting the sudden change was based on incoming data and not political pressure. Mr. Slavitt said the CDC informed the...
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Go There: CNN answers your questions about the new mask guidance from NYC's Times Square. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially distance inside or outside in most situations — a major step in a return to normalcy for Americans.