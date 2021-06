This morning's slightly weaker than expected US nonfarm employment report tempered some inflationary concerns and triggered a sharp rally across equities, credit, government bonds, and commodities. All major US and most European equity indices closed higher, while APAC markets were mixed. US and benchmark European government bonds closed sharply higher. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed modestly tighter across IG and high yield. The US dollar closed lower, while gold, silver, copper, natural gas, and oil were higher on the day.