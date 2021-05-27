Here's How This Copywriter Went From Earning $5 to $50 an Hour on Fiverr
Putting her hopes and dreams into the gig economy, Jordyn Roe packed her bags and left her home in North Carolina to see if the independent lifestyle would work for her. The plan was to complete her yoga-teacher training in Koh Yao Noi, Thailand and complete meaningful work exchanges while finding a way to do something that offered value to people.