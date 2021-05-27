Here's How This Copywriter Went From Earning $5 to $50 an Hour on Fiverr

Approximately 59 million Americans, that is, 36%, perform freelance work. Meaning, our nation is experiencing changes in the employment environment, especially since COVID-19 attacked the world. There are independent contracts that are being provided to businesses to stand out in their field. Something shocking is that these separate contracts are offered in the comfort of our homes. Freelancers deliver services to different types of businesses from the comfort of their homes while improving and helping those businesses to attain their goals. Companies can benefit financially from hiring a freelancer since they are only paid based on hours worked—no payment during sick days or vacations. Also, things like medical insurance are not provided for a freelancer. Although some disadvantages come with hiring a freelancer, one needs to know what freelancers are best at and how your business can take advantage of them.