Samvedna Suwalka’s Interview on winning Best Actress Jury Award for her film ‘Silly’ at 11th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival
Actress Samvedna Suwalka has been in the industry for some time now. In Hindi space, she has done one TV project which is Meri Gudiya, films like Phamous, Union Leader, Rebellious Flower and Heartbreak Hotel, a web series on Sony liv App. Currently, she is playing the role of Inspector Malini in Kaun? Who did it? Here she exclusively shares how she bagged the Best Actress Jury Award for her film Silly at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.lehren.com