Samvedna Suwalka’s Interview on winning Best Actress Jury Award for her film ‘Silly’ at 11th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival

Only a Child won SWR Online Film Audience Award and it also received a special mention at the Grand Prix of the ITFS 2021. The ITFS is one of the international festivals for animated films which has developed into an essential event within the field of animated film in Germany and worldwide. This year, the International Festival of Animated Film was conducted online; there was a live program from 4 May to 9 May 2021 and the media library with around 200 films were from 3 May to 16 May.