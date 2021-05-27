Greg, an app for plant lovers, grows $5.4 million in seed funding

An app that uses machine learning to help people care for their plants, Greg announced today that it has received $5.4 million in seed funding. This round is led by Index with participation from First Round Capital. Greg is also backed by a team of expert angels and advisors, including Elie Seidman (previous CEO of Tinder), Eliza Blank (founder of The Sill, a plant delivery service) and Darryl Cheng (a “plant-stagrammer” with 600K followers). Currently, Greg’s remote team has 11 members and plans to hire a head of Brand and at least five more engineers, including a senior Android engineer (so far, the app is only available on iOS).