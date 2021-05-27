Cancel
Greg, an app for plant lovers, grows $5.4 million in seed funding

By Amanda Silberling
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn app that uses machine learning to help people care for their plants, Greg announced today that it has received $5.4 million in seed funding. This round is led by Index with participation from First Round Capital. Greg is also backed by a team of expert angels and advisors, including Elie Seidman (previous CEO of Tinder), Eliza Blank (founder of The Sill, a plant delivery service) and Darryl Cheng (a “plant-stagrammer” with 600K followers). Currently, Greg’s remote team has 11 members and plans to hire a head of Brand and at least five more engineers, including a senior Android engineer (so far, the app is only available on iOS).

