Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith to Reprise Role as Terry Silver

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Karate Kid foe is stepping back in the dojo: Thomas Ian Griffith is joining Cobra Kai‘s fourth season, reprising his role of Terry Silver, TVLine has learned. One of the main antagonists of the film franchise (watch Netflix’s teaser clip below), Silver was one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai, as well as the dojo’s corporate owner. A close friend of John Kreese’s from his military days, Silver hatched a plan to help Kreese get revenge on Daniel LaRusso in the third film, tricking Daniel-san to train with him so he could set him up to lose to Mike Barnes in the All Valley Karate Tournament. The plan failed, and we haven’t seen Silver since.

tvline.com
