Singer Mika Singh says he will make a new single titled KRK Kutta, claiming the song is meant to be a befitting reply to actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan, or KRK, in the context of the latters ongoing tussle with Bollywood star Salman Khan. A statement issued by Salman's lawyers recently said that he was filing a defamation suit against KRK for alleging that the star engages in fraudulent activity and launders funds through his NGO, Being Human. Mika's announcement comes at a time when KRK has declared that he refuses to apologise to anybody.