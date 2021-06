The Carmel girls tennis team won its quarter-final match to open play at the IHSAA state tournament on Friday, advancing to this morning’s semi-finals. The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds beat No. 3-ranked Park Tudor 3-2 in one of the two matches hosted by Center Grove. Carmel’s doubles teams were both winners: No. 1 Alexa Lewis and Hallie Reeves came from behind to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and No. 2 Katelyn Conley and Anjali Natarajan cruised to victory 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 singles Leila Antony also won, 6-3, 6-2. The ‘Hounds will take on No. 6 Homestead in one of the two semi-final matches, which begin at 10 a.m. today at North Central’s Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. Homestead beat Sullivan 4-1 in the other quarter-final at Center Grove.