The Labor of Explaining Anti-Asian Racism, Eric Carle Has Died, and More

 17 days ago

Every day Poets & Writers Magazine scans the headlines—publishing reports, literary dispatches, academic announcements, and more—for all the news that creative writers need to know. Here are today’s stories. “I’ve lost the energy or desire to educate or provide reasoned, patient answers to anyone who still needs to be convinced...

Minoritiesthehumanist.com

Dogmatic Delusions, Confronting Anti-Asian Racism, and more at AHACON21!

This year the American Humanist Association (AHA) is celebrating eighty years of humanist thought and action by bringing our humanist community together for the 2021 Virtual Conference. We hope you’ll join us on Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th for two days of exciting sessions, awards and presentations, as...
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Remembering ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) “The Grouchy Lady Bug.”
Books & LiteratureRaleigh News & Observer

Eric Carle and his Caterpillar were a feast for our senses

Eric Carle, the creator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other picture books, died on May 23 at the age of 91. Carle burst on the children’s literature scene in 1967 with the publication of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, a picture book that he co-created with Bill Martin, Jr. Two years later, Carle brought out The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and this book went on to become one of the best-selling picture books of all time. Over the course of his career, Carle created over 70 picture books, but he is most famous for his book about caterpillar with a voracious appetite.
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Minoritiesleichtag.org

Our Anti-Racism Learning Resources

The Foundation’s Anti-Racist Task Force explores a full spectrum of anti-racism work. Our staff are gaining more resources and tools to learn from. As a special update, a few of the task force members are sharing books and articles they’ve read, podcasts they’re currently listening to, and movies they’ve seen that teach them more and more about BIPOC experiences.
Remembering children's author Eric Carle

Remembering children's author Eric Carle

The Atlantic

‘Nobody Wants White Kids to Feel Bad About Their Race’

Anastasia Higginbotham is the author of Ordinary Terrible Things, a widely praised children’s-book series that aims to address difficult subjects head on. In a recent article, I questioned whether her book Not My Idea—which is now being used in public-school curricula for young children—was appropriate for kindergartners. (Readers curious about the book’s content can consult the actor John Jimerson’s reading on YouTube.)
KidsBoston Globe

Let her first-graders tell you what Eric Carle meant to them

Thank you for your fine tribute to popular children’s author Eric Carle, who died May 23, at 91 (“With ‘Hungry Caterpillar,’ he won children’s hearts,” Page A1, May 27). Each year in first grade, our Eric Carle author study is a favorite week for the students and for me, the teacher.
Minoritieswgbh.org

Asian Americans Feel Continued Anxiety About Racism Even As Pandemic Eases

As U.S. coronavirus numbers fall and vaccinations increase, the nation’s re-opening is proving to be a source of anxiety for many within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. A recent AAPI Data survey shows significant fear of discrimination or attacks among the AAPI population. In for Jim Braude, Sue O’Connell was joined by Philip Chong, the president and CEO of Quincy Asian Resources, Inc. and Chris Hahm, a Boston University professor with a focus on reducing healthcare disparities among Asian American populations.
Virginian-Pilot

Literary Notes: Authors of ‘On Juneteenth’ and ‘Educated’ will give talks this Tuesday and next, online

Freedom has many faces, and our struggles for it can be fairly finite, or long-lasting. Two groundbreaking authors will give talks, this Tuesday and next, about their works in this realm. Both will be streamed online. Historian Annette Gordon-Reed: She’ll discuss “On Juneteenth,” a new history that is partly personal, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, livestreamed via Monticello. A native Texan herself, she ...
The Independent

Last Week Tonight: John Oliver explains racism against Asian Americans and problem with ‘model minority’

In the latest episode of his award-winning show, host John Oliver tackled the contentious issue of the “model minority” and how it normalises discrimination against Asian Americans.In Monday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, the 44-year-old political commentator said: “It is pretty clear that many in this country don’t seem to know much about the history or experiences of Asian Americans.”He said Asian Americans are classified as “model citizens” and are presumed to be more educated and monetarily stable than other marginalised groups — an idea, in the British-American comedian’s opinion — that has been “as persistent as it is...
Daily Herald

Being anti-communist does not equal racism

In response to "Here's the reality that young Asian Americans are facing every day," a letter by Winston Chu of Glenview that ran May 27: There's a difference between anti-Chinese Communist Party sentiment and anti-Chinese sentiment. The former is political, the latter is hatred. Mr. Chu and our community need to make this distinction, or else, as happens so often in society today, anything remotely touching on race is attacked as racist -- usually as a ploy to silence the political viewpoints of messenger, in this case, Turning Point USA. While the TPUSA image may have poorly distinguished between its criticism of the CCP and anti-Chinese animosity (and, given the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, should probably have been denied public display on this basis), any fair-minded person can see that the message is political.
Minoritiesactivehistory.ca

Anti-Racism and Archival Description Work

In May as part of the Archives Association of Ontario conference I was able to participate in a workshop on Anti-Oppressive Description and Re-Description Workshop. Facilitated by Aaron Hope, Catherine Falls, Renee Saucier, and Danielle Robichaud, this workshop discussed records which contain racist, sexist or other discriminatory content and potential ways archivists can call out problematic materials in archives.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden: Stories (Hardcover)

“Denis Johnson is one of those writers whose work you read, no matter the topic or reviews. Even in his strangest stories, he manages to conjure just the right turns of phrase to put the reader within his wacky world. I was so excited to get my hands on his posthumously published collection of short stories, which reminds me of his breakout collection, Jesus' Son. The stories are wry, expertly written, and laced with similarly hazy, under-the-influence characters. It was bittersweet to read his final published works, but he certainly didn't let us down.”
San Francisco, CAKQED

Report: Asian Americans More Stressed by Anti-Asian Hate Than COVID-19

Asian Americans may be experiencing more stress from first-hand anti-Asian racism than from COVID-19 itself, according to a new report from Stop AAPI Hate. The report, released last week, synthesizes findings from a survey of more than 400 Asian Americans, a national needs assessment on racism by the Asian American Psychological Association of more than 3,700 Asian Americans and a COVID-19 resilience study exploring the connection between pandemic stress and the stress of racism.
LocalNewsMatters.org

SamTrans teams with Asian American artists for anti-racism message on buses

SamTrans has launched a series of anti-racism artwork that is being displayed on the transit agency’s buses and shelters around San Mateo County. Calling it an “effort to show its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion” following increasing numbers of physical attacks on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, SamTrans worked with the Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition and three Asian-American artists on the pieces, which will be showcased until mid-July.
POTUSThe Guardian

Bill Clinton: ‘I always wanted to be a writer, but doubted my ability to do it’

The End of Everything by Katie Mack. The theoretical physicist explains the five most likely endings for our expanding universe, hopefully an unimaginably long time from now. It’s witty, clear and upbeat. A good companion to Brian Greene’s Until the End of Time. I’m also reading Minds Wide Shut by Gary Saul Morson and Morton O Schapiro, a sweeping study of the rise of rigid certainty in politics, economics and literature, and the threat it presents to democracy, which requires open-mindedness and compromise.