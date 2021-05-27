Biden White House Tells Fired Trump Appointees to Deal With It: ‘Elections Have Consequences’
President Joe Biden’s press shop doesn’t have much in the way of sympathy for Trump appointees complaining about being let go by the current administration. Since President Biden took office, there have been numerous complaints from ousted Trump appointees, many of whom were given plum posts in the waning days of Trump’s presidency — only to be purged when the new administration took over.www.mediaite.com