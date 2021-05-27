newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden White House Tells Fired Trump Appointees to Deal With It: ‘Elections Have Consequences’

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s press shop doesn’t have much in the way of sympathy for Trump appointees complaining about being let go by the current administration. Since President Biden took office, there have been numerous complaints from ousted Trump appointees, many of whom were given plum posts in the waning days of Trump’s presidency — only to be purged when the new administration took over.

www.mediaite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden#The White House#Press Secretary#White House Press#Trump Appointees#President Trump#President Joe Biden#Attack#Sympathy#Termination#Guard#Numerous Complaints#Face#January#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
POTUSCNN

For Biden, the White House is 'a Monday-through-Friday kind of place'

(CNN) — Beginning in 1973, when he was a United States Senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had a ritual: nearly every evening he would hop a train back to Wilmington after his work day on Capitol Hill, spending most nights and weekends at the place he considered home, 100 miles from Washington.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House: Biden 'remains committed' to Jan. 6 probe

The White House said Friday that President Biden “remains committed” to pushing for an independent investigation of the January assault on the Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would have formed a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack. “The president has been clear that the shameful events of Jan....
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden’s Costly Agenda Alarms Republicans, But Trump Spent Big, Too

The White House will release a $6 trillion budget plan amid complaints from the GOP about wasteful spending and ruinous debt, but their guy also added to the national debt big-time. As President Joe Biden releases his first detailed spending plan later today and continues to push for trillions in...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

With most Trump appointees off the fine arts commission, Biden can put a progressive stamp on federal architecture

By the time President Donald Trump left office in January, he had appointed all seven members of the Commission of Fine Arts, a federal design oversight body that has shaped the nation’s capital and federal architecture since 1910. All were White men, more or less devoted to what was termed “classical architecture.” The group had not been less diverse since 1963, the last time it was all male, and it had been at least a decade since all its members were White.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House tells Trump complainers: get over it

The White House has a simple message for Trump appointees venting to the media about losing their jobs since President Biden took office: get over it. Why it matters: The White House has been methodically clearing house, a practice former President Trump followed when he was elected — most prominently at the State Department. The aim is to install staff more in sync with an administration starkly different than its predecessor.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Biden to host family of George Floyd at White House

President Joe Biden will host the family of George Floyd at the White House Tuesday as his administration gears up to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. In her daily briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to offer additional details of how Biden planned to mark the anniversary, the Associated Press reported.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Biden Holds Significant Lead Over Trump in 2024 Election Poll

In a poll looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, President Joe Biden holds a significant lead over former President Donald Trump. A new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll asked respondents, “If the 2024 election were held today, who would you vote for?” Forty-eight percent said they would vote for Biden, while 36% said they would vote for Trump. Sixteen percent responded saying they were not sure.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The president met at the White House with the recipients of the lifetime artistic achievement awards: country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke. They were joined by the honorees’ guests, the chairman of the board of trustees and the president of the Kennedy Center, and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens.