3974 Peachtree Dunwoody Road | 30342

JF&CS (Jewish Family and Career Services) is large nonprofit operating out of the Dunwoody area that offers invaluable human services to people all over Atlanta. This month, JF&CS is holding a fundraiser that is perfect for Atlanta area foodies, The Tasting Card. For the $75 purchase of the virtual card, buyers will receive a 20% discount* at over 70 Atlanta area restaurants and specialty food providers for the 2-week period of May 10th -24th . Participating restaurants include popular eateries such as Grana, Ecco, C&S Seafood, and Bistro Niko, just to name a few. All coupons and the virtual card are housed on our app, The Tasting Card, available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. All proceeds of the card purchase go towards JF&CS’s Zimmerman-Horowitz Independent Living Program, a nonsectarian program designed to help adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities live as independently as possible in shared homes with 24-hr care. They can learn basic life skills, build friendships, and receive the care and support they need. The card is also designed to help bring increased business to these local restaurants who have suffered during COVID-19.