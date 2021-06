Avengers Campus, the latest addition to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, officially opens to the public this Friday, June 4. The big opening ceremony happens tonight, though, after the official media preview day. If you’re enough of a theme park fan to check out stuff like this, don’t worry: you can watch the ceremony live on YouTube. It starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 11:15 p.m. ET, and will be streaming live at both the Disney Parks Blog and the official Disney Parks YouTube page. It’ll also stream live on the Facebook and Twitter pages for both Disneyland and the Disney Parks. Or, hey, guess what: you can also just watch along live here. Here’s an embed of the stream.