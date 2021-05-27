Zack Snyder Gives Stephen Colbert's Late Show Its Own Snyder Cut
Zack Snyder is now infamous for his Justice League Snyder Cut - but now there are others who want to get in on that action! The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was blessed with his own Late Show Snyder Cut edition during a recent episode where Zack Snyder was the guest. Snyder appears in a faux behind-the-scenes featurette promoting Zack Snyder's A Late Show, pontificating about how he's always looking for new filmmaking challenges - even though he apparently thought he was signing on to work on a different late show. From there, the skit goes into poking fun at both Snyder's filmmaking, as well as Colbert's hosting.comicbook.com