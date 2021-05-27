Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Zack Snyder Gives Stephen Colbert's Late Show Its Own Snyder Cut

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder is now infamous for his Justice League Snyder Cut - but now there are others who want to get in on that action! The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was blessed with his own Late Show Snyder Cut edition during a recent episode where Zack Snyder was the guest. Snyder appears in a faux behind-the-scenes featurette promoting Zack Snyder's A Late Show, pontificating about how he's always looking for new filmmaking challenges - even though he apparently thought he was signing on to work on a different late show. From there, the skit goes into poking fun at both Snyder's filmmaking, as well as Colbert's hosting.

comicbook.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jared Leto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Show#Hbo Max#Justice League Snyder#Snyder Films#Yeah#Colbertlateshow#Animated Specials#Jest#Cgi#Green Screen#Fun#Revenge#Gravitas#Zacksnyder#Knightmare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesDigital Courier

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dave Bautista in Honor of Theatrical Release

Army of the Dead is officially playing in select theatres and will be hitting Netflix next week. The movie was helmed by Zack Snyder, who is having a huge year after the release of the Snyder Cut. Snyder, who not only directed and co-wrote Army of the Dead but served as the DP as well, has been sharing a lot of fun content about the zombie flick in honor of its release. In his latest tweet, Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him with the movie's star, Dave Bautista.
Moviesava360.com

Zack Snyder Directs A Dark, Gritty Reboot Of The Late Show

"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder takes on his most ambitious project to date - guest-directing an episode of Stephen Colbert's late night variety talk show. See if you can spot the subtle references to Snyder's other films like "Justice League" in this 16-hour masterpiece, "The Late Show: The Snyder Cut." #Colbert #ZackSnyder #TheSnyderCut.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says WB Tortured Him When He Was Finishing HBO Max’s Justice League

The breakup between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., a relationship which spanned fifteen years, seven feature films and an entire shared universe, hasn’t been a particularly clean one. After it was finally confirmed that his version of Justice League was in the works and on its way to HBO Max, most people assumed that the filmmaker was simply working away feverishly behind the scenes with complete creative control and the autonomy to finally bring the project over the finish line in any way he saw fit.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.