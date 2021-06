Republicans within the Texas Senate took an enormous step towards tightening their state’s election legal guidelines this weekend, prompting outcry from Democrats. The sweeping measure, often known as Senate Invoice 7, handed alongside celebration traces round 6 a.m. after eight hours of questioning by Democrats, who’ve just about no path to cease it from changing into regulation. However the invoice should nonetheless clear a ultimate vote within the Texas Home later Sunday as a way to attain Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is anticipated to signal it.