By Jill McWhirter, Scott Greer, and Peter Berg, with valuable assistance from Tiffany Penner, King & Spaulding LLP. Large-scale energy projects rely on proprietary technologies and intellectual property (IP), perhaps as much as they rely on steel and concrete. As the energy transition gains steam this year and in coming years, the IP rights underlying the technologies that will drive the movement—many of them novel and only now in development—will become even more critical. To succeed in this rapidly changing environment, project developers focused on green energy and cleaner fuels must understand the fundamentals of IP rights. Project developers who master IP rights and obligations related to their projects can create powerful business models for long-term success.