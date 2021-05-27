Cancel
Call of Duty anti-toxicity report shows Activision has banned over 350,000 accounts

By Lauren Sayles
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombatting toxicity is important in any game. In Call of Duty, toxicity can come in many forms such as text chat, usernames, and more. Recently, Activision published an anti-toxicity progress report. In the report, Activision outline that it will not tolerate any forms of toxic behavior. This includes hate speech or harassment which may take place in-game. The Call of Duty anti-toxicity report explains what has been done and what is being focused on in the future surrounding this issue.

