Atlanta, GA

Atlanta to reopen all city pools since COVID-19 pandemic; waive admission fees

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — A summer time tradition is coming back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic: The city of Atlanta public pools will be reopening for Memorial Day.

All 12 city pools will reopen on Saturday, May 29, and for the first time ever, all admission fees will be waived.

“After such a challenging year for communities across Atlanta, we are grateful that we can now provide free access to the City’s pools,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “We ask everyone to enjoy our recreation facilities in a safe and responsible manner.”

The city said it will follow the latest CDC COVID-19 guidelines, which includes limiting capacity and requiring masks on entry and for those not swimming. There is no mask requirement for people swimming.

“With the end of the school year approaching and summer on the horizon, this is the perfect time for residents to enjoy City of Atlanta pools,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Dargle Jr.

Here’s a list of all 12 pools in the city:

Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Ln., SW

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Mon. - Sat.

Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Ave.

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Ave., NE

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily

Grant Park, 625 Park Ave.

- 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Cir., SW

- 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW

- 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi St., SW

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily

Powell at Mozley Park, 1690 M.L.K. Jr., Dr., NW

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.

Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Ln., SW

- 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily

Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor St.

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

South Bend Park, 2000 Lakewood Ave., SE 1

- 2:30pm - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.

Thomasville Park, 1750 Thomasville Dr., SE

- 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.

