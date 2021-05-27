Brewery releases official beer of Saint Louis Zoo

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."