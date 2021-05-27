Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Brewery releases official beer of Saint Louis Zoo

By Sam Masterson
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the third summer in a row, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) has released the official beer of the Saint Louis Zoo. Money from every case sold goes back to the Zoo.

www.audacy.com
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Saint Louis County, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#Brewing#Wild Animals#Grocery Stores#Ucbc#The Saint Louis Zoo#Penguin Puffin Coast#Stl Zoo Bier#The Zoo By Urban Chestnut#German#Kmox Facebook#St Louis City#Beer Retailers#St Charles County#Cans#Releases#Metro East#4 Packs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Salt + Smoke opens fifth location in St. Louis' Ballpark Village

Baseball and barbecue fans alike have a new spot to kick back in Downtown St. Louis. Popular St. Louis-based barbecue chain Salt + Smoke opens its fifth location today. The restaurant, located in the base of the One Cardinal Way building in Ballpark Village, features a 5,500-square-foot first floor dining room, plus a 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking Busch Stadium.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Want to brew better coffee at home? Follow these tips from Coffeestamp's Patrick Clapp

While spending more time at home over the past year, home cooks everywhere are honing their skills in the kitchen. Feast consulted with some of St. Louis' finest chefs and business owners for their best food and drink advice in their fields of expertise. Find out how to make the most of your pantry staples in this Q&A series, which outlines some pro tips for creating comforting beverages and more.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

4 job fairs and thousands of jobs up for grabs this week

ST. LOUIS — In this week's Career Central, St. Louis area residents looking for work have their pick of four different job fairs. More than 1,000 positions are up for grabs at a jobnewsusa.com job fair this Thursday, May 20. Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Drury Hotels are just some of the dozens of companies that have immediate hiring needs.