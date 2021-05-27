'Have a heart:' Advocate says Alberta has to follow science to treat opioid crisis

FORE Releases Request for Proposals Focused on Bringing Innovative Solutions to the Opioid Crisis. While much effort, resources, and funding has gone to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis, we continue to be faced with a national crisis of opioid-related addiction which has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. One underlying reason for this may be that there continue to be long-standing challenges which may be limiting our ability to make as much progress as hoped for, even after two decades of growing public attention and increased available government funding. These challenges include (but are not limited to) the ongoing stigma of addiction, generating timely and actionable data, having adequate capacity of and equity in the health care system, and limited holistic responses that collaborate across different sectors.